Investor pays 4.1m for Planet Ice freehold

REAL estate investor AEW has purchased the freehold interest in Planet Ice in Central Milton Keynes for just over 4.1 million.

The 51,049 sq ft modern purpose-built unit, home to MK Lightning ice hockey team and located within Milton Keynes Leisure Park, has recently undergone a £5.8 million refurbishment.

Let on a new 20-year lease to Planet Ice (Milton Keynes), the investment provides annual rental income of £300,000, with five-yearly rent reviews.

AEW was advised by commercial real estate services specialist Avison Young. Principal, investment Tom Bridgman said: “We are delighted to have advised AEW on this core south east leisure investment. The opportunity provides our client with long-term income, with performance generated through indexation.”

Planet Ice was advised by Colliers.

14-04-2017