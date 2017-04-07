Fundraising effort is truly oar-inspiring

WOMEN rowers from Milton Keynes Rowing Club are in training for a gruelling May Bank Holiday weekend.

They are preparing an attempt to break the world record for the greatest distance rowed on a rowing machine over 24 hours by a female team.

To mark the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes being designated a new town, 50 club members plan to row for a total 50 hours on the rowing machine in the main hall at Xscape.

Then they are to run in the Milton Keynes Marathon – while carrying a boat – to raise money for improvements to the club’s facilities and for cancer charity Macmillan.

The club is appealing for sponsorship from the business community, promising high exposure for logos and brand over the three-day weekend.

To find out more, visit www.mkrowing.org or e-mail supportus@mkrowing.org

