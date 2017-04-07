Festival aims to inspire students into STEM careers

A FESTIVAL to inspire careers in science, technology, engineering and maths takes place in thecentre:mk in July.

MK Innovates will see local technology, engineering and manufacturing firms in Middleton Hall displaying a range of technology ranging from small-scale gadgets to space rockets and the Mars Rover.

Schools and colleges will be competing to design trail-blazing apps and computer programmes.

The festival is organised by Jan Flawn (pictured), chair of Women Leaders MK and founder of specialist neurological care provider PJ Care. She is a passionate believer in enocurgaing children, girls in particular, to study STEM subjects.

She said: “STEM subjects are actually incredibly exciting and we need to encourage children and other students to consider these subjects when making their choices. There is a shortage of skilled technicians, scientists and engineers in Milton Keynes and of course these careers can pay very well.”

Among the companies exhibiting are high access platform manufacturer NiftyLift, vehicle manufacturer Nissan, digital forensics specialist Evidence Talks, Milton Keynes College and the University of Buckingham.

MK Innovates takes place on July 7-8.

For a full list of all the interactive activities and companies attending, visit the website: www.mkinnovates.co.uk and sign up for regular updates to learn more about what is happening leading up to and at the festival.

07-04-2017