Search is on for this year's Women Leaders award winners

NOMINATIONS are now open for this year’s Women Leaders MK Awards.

The competition aims to recognise the contribution to their sector of women living or working in the MK postcode area.

Last year, 14 women received awards and this year’s competition will include an award for a man who has supported or mentored a women in her business role.

The awards, now in their third year, are the brainchild of Jan Flawn, founder of specialist neurological care provider PJ Care.

She said: “After winning the national CBI First Women of Business Services award in 2013, I realised how important it was to celebrate the achievements of women. I wanted to share this with the talented and successful women of Milton Keynes.

“Although the gender gap is decreasing, it is still very much a man’s world when it comes to business leaders and I wanted to celebrate the hard work and achievement of women who have overcome obstacles to get to where they are today.”

Last year’s awards attracted nearly 160 nominations and culminated in a gala awards ceremony, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, stadiummk and attended by more than 500 guests.

This year’s Women Leaders MK awards are sponsored by leading employers including Mazars, NHBC, Dentons, Handelsbanken, Mercer & Hole, Howes Percival and MK Business Leaders Partnership.

The winners will be announced on October 13.

If you are or know any successful and inspirational women visit www.womenleadersmk.co.uk for more information on how to nominate.

05-04-2017