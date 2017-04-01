Yoga studio is the big winner at county's SME Business Awards

THE CELEBRATIONS continue for Milton Keynes-based yoga studio Sweat Yoga & Pilates with its second award inside a month.

The studio was named Milton Keynes Business of the Year before returning to the stage to collect the overall winner’s award at the inaugural SME Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

The double success comes after Sweat Yoga & Pilates was named Small Business of the Year at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

With 47 businesses making it through to the finals, the glitzy event at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at stadiummk, celebrated success across Buckinghamshire.

Awards organiser Damian Cummins said: “There is clearly an abundance of talent here in Bucks and it is only right and fitting that we celebrate these wonderful achievements.

“With all the doom and gloom around, it is these local entrepreneurs who really are keeping the economy going and while the big multi-national conglomerates dither on whether to stay or go, the winners here this evening will still be strutting their stuff in the years to come.”

THE WINNERS

Aylesbury Business of the Year Embrace HR

Apprentice of the Year Emily Graham (MK Snap )

Best E-Business Wealth & Tax Management

Best New Business Postie Mate

Buckingham Business of the Year Bucks Star Beer

Business of the Year (less than 50 employees) Klood Digital

Milton Keynes Business of the Year Sweat Studios

Business of the Year (greater than 50 employees) Roseview Windows

Community Business of the Year The Princes Centre

Employee of the Year Kim Challinor (The Princes Centre )

Enterprising Business Red Giraffe

Entrepreneur of the Year Pippa Simpson (Atomic Bee)

Green Award Eco Design Consultants

Networking Group of the Year Fabulous Women & Marvellous Men

Service Excellence Spoilt Rotten Dog

Team Development Complete IT

Best Customer Service GlamouriZe

Young Business Person of the Year Susan Nash (Hill Farm and Orchard )

Employer of the Year CJ Coating

Pub of the Year The Bedford Arms Hotel

Restaurant of the Year The Grange

