Community learning programme wins international accountancy training accreditation

INTERNATIONALLY recognised training body the Association of Accounting Technicians has awarded accreditation to Milton Keynes Council’s learning arm Community Learning MK.

CLMK, responsible for the council’s adult learning programme, will have room for up to 30 learners to study for Level 1 and Access courses in the AAT Accounting Qualification suite at the Rivers Centre in Bletchley. Courses start running from April.

AAT is the UK’s leading qualification and professional body for technical accountants. Its range of qualifications is open to all regardless of previous qualifications or age and includes the AAT Accounting Qualifications, as well as book keeping and other finance qualifications.

Only AAT Approved training providers are allowed to deliver AAT qualifications and courses but must first go through a rigorous verification process.

CLMK curriculum development organiser Joanna Coffill said: “AAT qualifications provide a prominent route to a career in the accounting and finance industries. CLMK will benefit from the ability to offer our students the chance to add to their financial skills and gain a professional status, through the combination of our AAT courses and the knowledge and expertise of our tutors.”

AAT chief executive Mark Farrar said: “An AAT qualification is internationally recognized and we are pleased that CLMK will now be offering its students the opportunity to take this significant step towards a career in professional finance.

“All businesses, public bodies and charities have requirements for well-trained finance staff, and students who achieve our qualifications demonstrate that they have the skills in place to carry out this important function.”

Anyone interested in the courses can call Joanna Coffill on 01908 556700 for further information.

Pictured: CLMK vice principal Yvonne Elliott with student Ben Wise.

31-03-2017