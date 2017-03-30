Conference #ICAMK trends just behind #Article50

THE INAUGURAL I.C.A. Conference trailblazed on social media yesterday (Wednesday), with the event hashtag #ICAMK trending number two on Twitter behind #Article50.

Delegates took to social media during the event to praise the conference, which brought together businesses from across Milton Keynes to hear world-class speakers discuss the event themes Innovate, Collaborate, Accelerate.

More than 180 delegates attended the MK50 event at the Open University to hear from keynote speakers including Gary Turner, managing director of accounting software firm of Xero, Metro Bank chief executive Craig Donaldson and Ian Mason, head of development at Virgin StartUp.

Also among the speakers reflecting on their personal experiences in business were Nick Coleman, co-founder of snack manufacturer Snaffling Pig, and speakers from BSI, British Business Bank and the London Stock Exchange.

More than 320 Twitter accounts posted a total of 1,522 tweets across the day and the hashtag #ICAMK trended number two on twitter on several occasions during the day.

Conference chair Ann Limb said: “The consistent display of talent, innovation and ideas from every speaker at the I.C.A. Conference was breathtaking and inspiring.

“Leaders of startup and scale up businesses – the lifeblood of the economy in post-Brexit Britain - from across the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership area could not fail to have been encouraged by the insights shared. A highly successful event which I was honoured to chair.”

Conference organisers Jeanius Consulting and Marketing ByUs receive a wealth of positive feedback from the local business community and were delighted by the level of attendees.

Jeanius Consulting managing director Jean Gowin said: “It was fantastic to deliver such high level and inspiring speakers to our I.C.A. audience, and they were all clearly people who share our passion for business growth.

“Our speakers openly shared their inspiring stories, momentous decisions and toughest challenges, giving delegates some great insights into business, and how to grow and scale-up. The feedback on our event and speakers has been amazing.”

Details of future I.C.A. events will be announced at www.icaconferenceuk.com

