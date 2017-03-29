New office block prepares to welcome first tenants

THE FIRST Grade A office block to be built in Milton Keynes for nine years is preparing to welcome its first tenant.

Business advisers Grant Thornton have taken a total 20,000 sq ft on part of the second and the entire third and fourth floor of Victoria House in Avebury Boulevard. The space was due to be handed over last month, with Grant Thornton expected to move in by August.

The £12 million project was developed by Frontier Estates on land owned by Milton Keynes Development Partnership. Victoria House comprises a total 38,000 sq ft across five storeys and provides work space for up to 300 staff. MKDP says talks are continuing with other prospective teants to fill the remaining space.

Chief executive Charles Macdonald said: “The completion of this exciting commercial building marks a significant step forward in the city’s aim to improve the supply of high quality office accommodation.”

Frontier Estates director Mike Mansell added: “We are proud to have led the development of this pivotal site which we hope will be the start of the revitalisation of Milton Keynes as a regional business hub.”

Victoria House was built by Northampton construction firm Winvic.

29-03-2017