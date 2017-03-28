Professionals and students answer the call of the 'herd'

ART STUDENTS at Milton Keynes College are helping professional services company PwC in its contribution to the Milton Keynes 50th anniversary celebrations.

The firm has commissioned the students to decorate ‘Florence’, PwC’s sponsored cow as part of the Herd about MK initiative.

Florence is one of 50 sponsored cows, which will be in a parade at Middleton Hall from Friday (March 31) until Sunday.

The students Orsolya Kiss, Alice Acquaye, Savela Glinel, Lea Earl and Rebecca Springall are using unusual facts and symbols to creatively bring the town’s history to life.

“These include Milton Keynes having the first multiplex cinema, being the home to Marshall Amplification, deciphering of the Enigma Code and Superman being filmed here,” says art and design course team leader Gemma Hudson-Findley.

“The students have worked really creatively to inform and excite people looking at the cows.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity for the students as it can be difficult to gain work experience in the creative industries so early on in their careers, so it has given them great exposure. They are very proud of their hard team work which has resulted in an excellent and vibrant piece of work.”

PwC’s Milton Keynes office senior partner Ruby Parmar said: “We are delighted to involve the college in our celebrations of Milton Keynes at 50. PwC has been in Milton Keynes for over 20 years and we are proud of our links with the local community as a key employer.”

Last year the Milton Keynes office welcomed 27 graduates and students.

Ms Parmar said: “We continue to build relationships with schools and universities to showcase the career opportunities in professional services. As we continue to build on the growing success of Milton Keynes, we are committed to supporting the next generation of talent in the town and the prospects it provides.”

As part of the year-long celebrations, Herd about MK has launched a cow sponsorship and parade, which sees 50 businesses sponsor and decorate a cow. This includes cow parades, starting at Middleton Hall this week, and a cow treasure hunt in the summer.

Herd about MK is supporting three charities through the initiative, the MK Community Foundation, Willen Hospice and MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.

