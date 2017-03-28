County's tourism campaign starts off with a bang

ENGLISH Tourism Week heralds the launch of a huge campaign to promote Northamptonshire as a leading visitor destination.

The county, which boasts the best historic houses in the country as well as a huge array of other surprising assets, is being highlighted under the Northamptonsh!re. Britain’s Best Surpr!se banner.

It has been devised by James Lowther, former creative director of Saatchi & Saatchi and chairman of M&C Saatchi, and is being led by a partnership including the county council, HM Lord Lieutenancy, the University of Northampton, Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire Arts Management Trust, which manages Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre and The Core at Corby Cube.

H.M. Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire David Laing officially unveiled the campaign yesterday (Monday) at Boughton House near Kettering, one of the county’s finest stately homes.

He said: “A year ago a working party of Deputy Lieutenants, Lord Spencer, James Lowther and James Miller started to consider what the county had to offer the visitor and were astonished at what was available.

"The different elements have since come together the resulting campaign showcases brilliantly all that this historic county has to offer."

Boughton House property manager Charles Lister said: "Northamptonshire is undoubtedly one of the nation's most exquisite and heritage filled destinations. We are delighted to play host to the launch of this excellent campaign.”

Northamptonsh!re. Britain’s Best Surpr!se also has the backing of the Northamptonshire Heritage Forum, businesses in the county’s food and drink sector and its historic houses, sporting venues, gardens and churches.

This week’s launch also includes spectacular 3D projections on to the Northampton Lift Tower. Advertisements have been placed on the London Underground, posters and digital displays in key gateways and a short film and an active social media campaign will drive traffic to a new website www.northamptonshiresurprise.com.

There visitors can discover more about the county’s offer; its countryside, country parks, world class gardens, the Nene and Welland rivers and Grand Union Canal.

In this countryside sit the most magnificent historic houses in the country as well as some of the best Anglo Saxon, Norman and Gothic churches.

Northamptonshire contains the birth place of Richard III at Fotheringhay Castle near Oundle, was the scene of Mary Queen of Scot’s execution, the cradle of the Gunpowder Plot, the place of Charles I’s imprisonment, as well as the Civil War battle that put him there, Naseby.

The campaign also promotes the county today as the place where 80% of the world’s F1 cars are built and the British Grand Prix is held, where some of the country’s best artisan food and drink is made.

Northampton’s reputation as the capital of shoe making is also the inspiration for the international hit film and musical, Kinky Boots.

