Firms are fired up for the Dragon Boat Festival

COMPANIES, clubs and organisations from across the region are putting their teams together and signing up to take part in this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival, in aid of Age UK Milton Keynes.

The Festival, supported by Business MK and MKFM, takes place at Willen Lake on June 25 and there’s still plenty of time to raise a team and get involved.

The Dragon Boat Festival attracts up to 60 companies each year - a complete mix of new and returning crews and all with the same aim in mind - to enjoy a great day out with colleagues and friends and make a difference in their community.

One of the new entrants to take up the challenge this year is Blum UK. The firm delivers kitchen fittings all over the country from its base at Kingston in Milton Keynes and has grown substantially over the last five years, now with well over 50 employees.

Crew manager and sales administrator Emma Fletcher says: “We hope that it will improve the bonds between those within the company taking part. Also, it will be nice to let people attending the event know what Blum do as everyone has a kitchen and unbeknown to them they could be using Blum on a daily basis.

“The team includes men and women from all over the business. The dragon boat challenge is one of the main events in the Milton Keynes calendar and this year we want Blum to be involved and shine orange… go the Buk-ineers!”

To take part in the dragon boat racing and raise money for Age UK Milton Keynes, no previous experience is required… just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm.

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

There will also be a variety of bankside entertainment to enjoy such as funfair rides, children’s activities and food stalls.

For further information and an entry form visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

For information about Age UK Milton Keynes visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk or call 01908 550700

23-03-2017