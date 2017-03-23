MPs back crackdown on uninsured drivers

MPs Iain Stewart and Mark Lancaster have visited one of Milton Keynes’ largest not-for-profit organisations.

The Motor Insurance Bureau is stepping up its work with MPs to highlight the threat posed by uninsured and ‘hit and run’ drivers and to showcase how the office in Milton Keynes is the hub for this activity across the UK.

The MPs discussed the important role MIB employees play in tackling and reducing uninsured driving nationally through working with organisations such as the police, DVLA and Department for Transport including:

Handling over 25,000 claims a year for accidents caused by uninsured or untraced (‘hit and run) drivers;

Providing a Police Helpline service for police at the roadside to verify insurance details and decide whether or not to seize a vehicle. The PHL handles over 10,000 calls a month;

Providing an advice line to members of the public who receive a warning letter for not having insurance in place under the Continuous Insurance Enforcement initiative which is run jointly with the DVLA.

Under CIE, MIB sends out 62,000 warning letters a month to individuals thought not to have insurance in place for their vehicles or have declared their vehicle as off-road through a SORN;

Increasingly supporting the insurance industry to tackle fraud.

MIB is based at Linford Wood and employs more than 500 staff.

Chief executive Ashton West (pictured centre with the MPs) said: said: “We are proud to be a Milton Keynes based employer and of the work we do to ensure victims of uninsured driving and ‘hit and runs’ receive the compensation they are entitled to.

"MIB looks forward to working closely with local MPs to reduce uninsured driving in their constituencies.”

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “I was aware of the good work that MIB undertakes but this visit has enlightened me to the scope of their efforts to help protect innocent people from those who violate the law.”

Mark Lancaster, who represents Milton Keynes North, added: “I am pleased to be able to meet with MIB to highlight the serious consequences of uninsured drivers on our roads and how we best support the innocent victims thereafter.

“This is a practice that needs to be eradicated and working closely with key organisations can only have a positive outcome.”

