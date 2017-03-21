Medical School boss hails progress on hospital's new £5.5m Academic Centre

A REDUNDANT energy centre at Milton Keynes University Hospital is undergoing a £5.6 million transformation into a state-of-the-art Academic Centre for University of Buckingham medical students.

Oxford-based Beard Construction has completed the first phase of the multi-storey steel frame – the ‘structural bones’ of the new building.

The new purpose-built two-storey Academic Centre will provide a medical education and training facility for students, doctors, health professionals and nurses.

The cutting-edge teaching facility will house four simulated wards, a treatment room, two consultation rooms, a simulated operating theatre which will have a video link for live procedures, and a 150-seat lecture theatre.

The build will also include ground-floor office accommodation, meeting rooms, kitchen facilities, and flexible study and seminar spaces.

The project, which is the result of a partnership between the hospital and the University of Buckingham Medical School, who are funding the scheme, is due for completion in November this year.

Medical School chief operation officer John Clapham said: “This is a fantastic state-of-the-art building right in the centre of the hospital grounds. Students and staff will benefit from first class facilities which will hugely aid their training.

“It is a great illustration of the successful partnership we have with Milton Keynes Hospital.”

Designed by Feilden+Mawson Architects, the new energy-efficient building will achieve a Good BREEAM rating and photo voltaic solar panels will be installed on the roof.

Beard Oxford project manager Tom Harbottle said: “We are delighted to be working with the University of Buckingham and Milton Keynes University Hospital on this hugely important medical facility.

“This is a really exciting and challenging project for our team. Our focus will be on delivering the scheme with minimum disruption to patients and staff so that works do not affect the daily running of the hospital.”

21-03-2017