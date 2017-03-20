I.C.A. Conference supports Young Enterprise competition

AS EXCITEMENT builds for the I.C.A. Conference on March 29, organisers have announced that they will be inviting the winning team from the Milton Keynes Young Enterprise competition to the conference as part of their prize.

Young entrepreneurs from seven schools in Milton Keynes will be competing in the Milton Keynes Final of the Young Enterprise Company Programme, supported by HSBC at The Milton Keynes Academy on Wednesday this week.

Students will be vying to take home the top prize of Best Company and tickets to the I.C.A. Conference after taking on the challenge of setting up and running their own businesses for a year with the help of local business mentors on the Company Programme.

The top three companies will go on to the Buckinghamshire area Final on May at the University of Buckingham, with their sights set on a place in the UK Final in July.

The I.C.A. Conference will be the first event of its kind in Milton Keynes and promises to be the business highlight of the MK50 birthday celebrations.

With a stellar line-up of CEO level speakers from inspiring businesses and an impressive list of companies represented both as sponsors, supporters and delegates, the conference will represent the cream of the local corporate community and some of the most successful organisations in the UK and internationally.

Young Enterprise area manager Phil Simons said: “Young Enterprise could not exist without the vital support from local businesses and I’d like to thank the I.C.A. Conference for their support.”

Jean Gowin, one of the conference organisers said: “Our event is all about business growth and we are delighted to support the work of Young Enterprise in developing entrepreneurial spirit in our local young people.

"I wish all the teams good luck and hope the winners are inspired by attending the I.C.A. Conference.”

Tickets for the conference have been selling fast with a few still available from www.icaconferenceuk.com

20-03-2017