Passenger increase reflects improvement work, says London Luton chief executive

PASSENGER numbers continue to grow at London Luton Airport, which has reported an increase of 19.5% in the past 12 months.

More than one million travellers passed through the airport in February, marking 35 consecutive months of double-digit passenger growth.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton (pictured) said: “We have taken huge strides to improve the passenger experience and our growing popularity reflects the progress we have made.”

The airport’s expansion plans are well under way, the largest single investment in its history to upgrade the facilities and improve the passenger experience.

The redevelopment will increase capacity by 50% to 18 million by 2020. Plans have also been submitted by the airport owner for a new £200 million light rail link between Luton Airport Parkway train station and the airport terminal.

Mr Barton said: “An important part of the redevelopment is upgrading our transport links. The airport owners submitted plans for a new light rail link which will replace the current shuttle bus and make passengers’ journeys smoother and quicker.

“The last piece in the jigsaw will be improving rail links with central London - adding four fast trains per hour to the new franchise agreement will allow us to do just that.”

London Luton’s route network is also growing with four new routes launching in March: Ryanair will commence flights to Dusseldorf Weeze; easyJet will launch routes to Stockholm and the Isle of Man, while Blue Air will begin flights to the Romanian city of Cluj.

20-03-2017