Finance software firm creates 100 new jobs in HQ expansion

CLOUD accounting software specialist Xero is expanding its Milton Keynes headquarters to create 100 new jobs.

The company is looking to recruit 100 new sales and customer experience staff. It expects to employ more than 200 staff and generate ￡25 million in revenue from 160,000 UK small business subscribers.

Xero’s UK founder and managing director Gary Turner (pictured) said the company has experienced “incredible” worldwide growth in the last decade. It now operates in 180 countries.

Mr Turner added: “While the Brexit vote has created a sense of unease about employment rates in some industries, we hope our Milton Keynes HQ expansion will curb concerns and encourage more talented staff to join our team.”

20-03-2017