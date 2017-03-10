Business shouts it loud to celebrate city's 50 years

GLOBAL music brand Marshall Amplification and Francesca Skelton are the big winners at this year’s prestigious Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

The awards, which this year celebrated Milton Keynes’ 50 years of growth, saw more entries and a bigger, better and more glamorous awards evening than ever before.

Established five years before Milton Keynes in 1967, Marshall Amplification sells its products and passion for music globally.

With its headquarters in Bletchley, the company has diversified from manufacturing the world’s most iconic music amplifiers – used by the leading rock bands and musicians to create its own record label Marshall Records.

The company was named Business of the year, having also received the Design & Creativity award.

Chair of the judging panel, Sir John Southby said Marshall Amplification was a true example of the fantastic growth and success of Milton Keynes business over the past 50 years.

The MKBAA Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Barclays, was awarded to Francesca Skelton, former High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire for her significant contribution to the business community in Milton Keynes.

The awards were organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution.

MKBLP chair Dr Philip Smith said: “Milton Keynes has moved from being a rural part of North Buckinghamshire to one of the most successful economies and one of the most successful cities in the UK over the last 50 years.

"This year’s awards have been a fantastic way to mark and celebrate that success.

“Now in its fourth consecutive year, Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards continues to go from strength to strength.”

Category winners at the ceremony, which took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, stadiummk, and was compered by Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms, were:

Community Impact sponsored by Destination Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice

Retail Business sponsored by Black Cat Distillery

Ipsos Retail Performance

Professional Practice sponsored by City Fibre and dbfb

Howes Percival

Hospitality sponsored by Freeths

Gulliver’s Resort

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors

Sweat Yoga and Pilates

Design and Creativity sponsored by National Locums

Marshall Amplification

Leisure and Entertainment sponsored by Debit Finance Collections

Milton Keynes Museum

Energy and Environment sponsored by Mazars

SMC Pneumatics

Cultural Impact sponsored by Evolution

MK City Orchestra

Innovation and Technology sponsored by Keens Shay Keens

Evidence Talks

Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Niftylift

Ben Turner Simply Race

Interdirect managing director Nicholas Mann said: “Incorporating the 50th birthday of Milton Keynes, this year’s trophies were inspired to bring the past to the present and reflect on the achievements of Milton Keynes as a whole.

“We hope that award winners will be inspired by the design of this year’s trophies and will take pride in displaying them in their businesses.”

