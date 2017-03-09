Tech forum puts grant funding in the spotlight

TECHNOLOGY forum Biztech is hosting a special Ask The Expert event in Milton Keynes covering opportunities for grant funding.

Speaker Matt Symonds, managing director of funding consultancy TBAT Innovation, will give an outline of grants available and pass on hints and tips for applying for financial help.

The event takes place on March 30 at University Campus Milton Keynes.

Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: “Funding can transform the future of companies but there are a maze of opportunities and challenges in first finding the correct grants and then applying for them.

“We are delighted to have secured Matt’s services for this latest in our series of Ask The Expert events, in association with UCMK and look forward to a very productive event for both our members and guests.”

Mr Symonds has been assisting companies grow through a mix of grant funding, technical consultancy and R&D tax credits for almost ten years. TBAT Innovation has grown to a team of 16 consultants who have assisted its clients in accessing millions in R&D grants and tax credits.

Mr Symonds said: “It becomes very difficult and time-consuming for companies to identify grant funding options let alone writing the applications but it can be a very worthwhile process.

“Another issue is with R&D tax credits and what is eligible spend - most companies do not think they can claim but the definition is quite broad.”

Ahead of the event, Biztech will hold its AGM.

For tickets to the AGM and Ask The Expert event, visit http://www.biztech.org.uk/events

