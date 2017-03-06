Secure the future of 'a critical employer for the region', says Chamber chief

BEDFORDSHIRE’S leading business voice has called on the government to ensure that the future of Vauxhall’s Luton plant remains secure.

Speaking after the announcement that PSA Group is to acquire the Vauxhall and Opel operations of General Motors in Europe, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Cheryl Smart said: “Clearly this is a challenging day for the workforce of over 1,500 at the Vauxhall Luton plant and for local suppliers who rely heavily on the site.

“While future uncertainty appears to remain the case we are cautiously optimistic with regard to the statement from PSA Group which shows it is deeply committed to continue to develop Opel/Vauxhall.

“The Luton site is a critical employer for the region and as such demands strong attention in the coming months from all key stakeholders including government to ensure its future remains secure.”

Workers at the Luton factory, in which the Vivaro van is manufactured, have been told that the Vivaro van will continue to be built in the town until 2025 at the earliest.

06-03-2017