Young musicians prepare for concert alongside the professionals

MILTON Keynes City Orchestra will showcase its concert and education work in a 3pm matinee next Sunday (March 12).

The concert at Milton Keynes Theatre will open with the MK Youth Orchestra, on stage, side by side with MKCO’s professional musicians, performing Sibelius’ Karelia Suite.

The students have been rehearsing for six months with the help of the professional musicians and MKCO music director Damian Iorio.

The concert programme also includes Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring pianist and Classic FM star Ji Liu, and Dvorak’s Symphony No.9 (From the New World).

Orchestra chairman Marian Livingstone said; “Our full Symphony Orchestra, performing powerful classical music, is something for everyone to enjoy at every level of music appreciation.

"I am very excited to welcome Ji Liu and it is marvellous for the Youth Orchestra players to have this enriching experience.”

Tickets available at http://www.mkco.org/WhatsOn/Concert-Listing/Sunday-12-March-2017-Milton-Keynes-Theatre or at the Milton Keynes Theatre box office.

05-03-2017