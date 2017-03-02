Chamber prepares to host Business Exhibition

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce has announced the date of its first business exhibition of the year.

The showcase of local companies takes place on May 5 at the Mercure Milton Keynes Abbey Hill hotel.

The free to attend exhibition will see 20 stands representing a wide range of products and services offered by local businesses, as well as a networking lunch and seminars on key business topics.

The Chamber’s head of operations Tracey Branson said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for firms to raise their profile, meet with like-minded businesses, generate local leads and for attendees to gain a better understanding of the products and services in Milton Keynes.”

The event, one of the highlights in the Chamber calendar, is open to both Chamber members and non-members.

The exhibition runs from 9.30am until 3.30pm, with the networking lunch 11.45am-2.30pm at which around 60 people will enjoy a three-course meal and networking opportunities.

Exhibition stands are available at £135 +VAT for Chamber members and £200 +VAT for non-members.

Places on the networking lunch, which must be booked in advance, cost £25 + VAT to Chamber members and £30 + VAT to non-members. To reserve your place, call 01908 547820.

For more details, visit www.chambermk.co.uk/events

02-03-2017