Countdown begins to the 2017 Finance Awards

THE 2017 Finance Awards, hosted by specialist professional recruitment consultancy Robert Walters in partnership with ICAEW and RSM are now open for entries.

The awards, celebrating outstanding achievements in finance by businesses and individuals in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire and Essex are the first of their kind in the region.

Janine Blacksley, associate director at Robert Walters Milton Keynes, said: “As the Northern Home Counties region becomes an increasingly important hub for businesses in the South East, attracting major international firms as well as a growing community of startup firms, we are delighted to celebrate the outstanding achievements of employers and individuals in the region.”

The awards to be presented are:

Rising Star of the Year – Non qualified/part qualified

Rising Star of the Year – Qualified

Mentor of the Year

Graduate Scheme of the Year

Business of the Year (SME)

Business of the Year (Large)

Shared Service Centre of the Year

Finance Team of the Year – 20 people of less

Finance Team of the Year – over 20 people

Finance Director of the Year

Chief Financial Officer of the Year

The deadline for entries is April 13. Those shortlisted for the awards will go on to complete a presentation for the judging panel.

Entries can be submitted online at https://www.robertwalters.co.uk/mkfinanceawards.html

Adam King, RSM’s managing partner in Milton Keynes, said: “RSM are delighted to be a partner of the 2017 Finance Awards.

"It is important to recognise both individual and team performance at all levels within a finance team and we believe bringing these inaugural awards to the local market place is an excellent way to help reward the high standards set.”

ICAEW director of business Stephen Ibbotson added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional successes by businesses and individuals in the Northern Home Counties.

"Throughout the region, businesses have thrived, thanks in large part to the hard work and dedication of their finance teams.”

Business MK, Business2Business and Business Northants are the official media partner for the awards competition, The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton, stadiummk on June 8.

03-03-2017