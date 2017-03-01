Prime Minister honours Bletchley Park's 'driving force'

PRIME Minister Theresa May has paid tribute to the work of the woman who has led the campaign to save Bletchley Park and develop The National Museum of Computing.

Margaret Sale has become one of the latest recipients of a Point of Light Award, awarded every weekday to an inspirational volunteer who is making a significant difference in their community.

Margaret and her late husband Tony shaped the development of the National Museum of Computing, which now attracts 30,000 visitors every year.

She leads tours with a special focus on how Colossus, the world’s first programmable electronic computer, was rebuilt by her late husband.

She is also the inaugural president of the museum’s Members’ Club which, under her leadership, has become a thriving community of supporters who take part in regular events.

In a personal letter to Margaret, Mrs May said: “The courageous and ground-breaking work that took place at Bletchley Park was of vital importance to the British war effort. We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone involved for the freedoms we enjoy today.

“Your important work is ensuring their important contribution is not forgotten and is preserving their legacy for generations to come.”

The Point of Light Award comes ten years since TNMOC officially opened. Mrs Sale said: “To receive the Point of Light Award is a great honour and a complete surprise.

"With support from private and corporate donors, volunteers, staff and fellow trustees have worked with great skill and dedication to revitalise the home of Colossus to tell the developing story of computing.

"We see that our exhibits inspire students and the general public – that in turn inspires us. Receiving this recognition from the Prime Minister is a great boost to our ambitions and helps spread the word.”

TNMOC chair Andy Clark said: “Margaret Sale completely encapsulates the definition of an inspirational volunteer. She has given unfailing support and commitment in many roles to The National Museum of Computing since its foundation.

“In particular, her engaging manner in telling the story of the once-secret Colossus to ensure that we remember the code-breaking heroes behind its creation inspires students to consider the part they can play in improving our cybersecurity.”

01-03-2017