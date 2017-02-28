Chambers back BCC Brexit business blueprint

CHAMBERS of Commerce for Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire have backed a business blueprint delivered to the UK government ahead of the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

The document has been produced by their parent body the British Chambers of Commerce as delegates gather in Westminster today (Tuesday) for the BCC Annual Conference.

The Business Brexit Priorities report has gathered feedback from more than 400 businesses at 16 Chamber-hosted focus groups, along with nearly 20,000 responses to Chamber surveys, including those by the three local Chambers.

It puts forward priorities for action across seven key areas where business communities want practical solutions and certainty.

BCC evidence confirms that Europe will remain a key market for UK exporters and importers well into the future. As a consequence, it is imperative that the government achieves a pragmatic UK-EU deal that facilitates continued trade.

The key recommendations in the report are:

On the Labour Market , the government should provide certainty for businesses on the residence rights of their existing EU workers, provide clarity on hiring from EU countries during the negotiation period, and avoid expensive and bureaucratic processes for post-Brexit hires from the EU;

On Trade , the government should aim to minimise tariffs, seek to avoid costly non-tariff barriers, grandfather existing EU free trade agreements with third countries, and expand the trade mission programme;

On Customs , the government should develop future customs procedures at the UK border in partnership with business, seek to maintain the UK’s position as an entry point for global businesses to Europe;

On Tax , the government should guarantee that HMRC is appropriately resourced to help businesses through the transition process, and provide clarity on whether VAT legislation will continue to mirror current core VAT principles;

On Regulation , the government should ensure stability by incorporating existing EU regulations into UK law and maintaining these for a minimum period following Brexit, and ensure that product standards are aligned with, and recognised by, the EU to keep UK products competitive;

, On EU funding , the government should maintain UK access to the European Investment Bank, and ensure there is no funding ‘cliff-edge’ for areas in receipt of EU funding;

On Northern Ireland, the government must avoid any return to a hard border, so that businesses can move people and goods as freely as possible.

BCC director general Adam Marshall said: “Business communities across the UK want practical considerations, not ideology or politics, at the heart of the government’s approach to Brexit negotiations.

"What is debated in Westminster often is not what matters for most businesses. Most firms care little about the exact process for triggering Article 50 but they care a lot about an unexpected VAT hit to their cash flow, sudden changes to regulation, the inability to recruit the right people for the job or if their products are stopped by customs authorities at the border.

“The everyday nitty-gritty of doing business across borders must be front and centre in the negotiation process.

"What is also clear is that the eventual Brexit deal is far from the only thing on the minds of the UK's business communities. An ambitious domestic agenda for business and the economy is also essential so that business can drive our post-Brexit success.

Firms across the UK want a clear assurance that Brexit isn't going to be the only thing on the government's economic agenda for the next few years."

Report author Marcus Mason, the BCC’s head of business, added: “Since the historic vote on June 23, we have worked with Chamber business communities all across the UK to determine their key priorities for the Brexit transition. This report brings those practical priorities together and urges the government to adopt them in the forthcoming negotiations.

“Chambers of Commerce stand ready to help the government shape a pragmatic and practical approach to the coming transition so that firms can continue to trade successfully with customers and suppliers across Europe and around the world.”

28-02-2017