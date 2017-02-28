Willen Hospice chief executive announces his retirement

WILLEN Hospice chief executive Paul Hinson has announced he is to retire at the end of this year.

Mr Hinson has been chief executive of the hospice in Milton Keynes since 2008. He joined as director of nursing and patient services three years earlier.

He said: “I have enjoyed every minute of working at Willen Hospice with a fantastic team. We have seen significant change during my time leading the organisation and I am confident the hospice is in good shape to embrace future developments to our services.

“The colleagues we have in the business are led by experienced and dedicated directors and efficiently deliver services to the highest standard across all areas of the business.

“I have most enjoyed being a part of the provision of care for our patients at the end of their lives and ensuring that care extends to their loved ones. It has been an honour to be part of something truly great.”

Paul Davis, chair of Willen Hospice’s trustees, said: “Paul has brought both passion, enthusiasm and professionalism to the running of the hospice.

“During his time as CEO, the hospice has evolved both in terms of the quality and reach of the services provided to the community, while managing an increasingly complex organisation, in times of increasing financial pressure.

“We will be working together in the coming year to find a suitable successor and I am confident we will find the right candidate to ensure the Hospice is left good hands, going forwards.

“The process is already under way to recruit a replacement for this key leadership role at Willen Hospice and we look forward to sharing news of this appointment in due course.”

Mr Hinson began his career training as a nurse in the NHS. In 1981 he was granted a commission in the Royal Air Force Nursing Service and retired as a squadron leader in 1996.

He returned to the NHS and took on several roles in cancer care management at Lewisham Hospital NHS Trust and subsequently in Buckinghamshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

