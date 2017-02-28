Visitor economy value soars to £232m per year for Milton Keynes

THE VALUE of tourism to the Milton Keynes has grown by more than one third in the past ten years, according to new research.

The study by the city’s tourism management body Destination Milton Keynes into the visitor economy says the sector is worth £232 million a year to the local economy, an increase of more than 34% since it was last measured in 2007.

Spend per head by visitors is also up, by 22% to £62.59 per person, and one in four visitors say that, based on their experiences, they would return more frequently to Milton Keynes.

Destination Milton Keynes chief executive Steven Gordon-Wilson (pictured) said: “In Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday year, it is important to look back at the incredible things that Milton Keynes has achieved but equally we need to look to the future and harnessing the potential of our thriving visitor economy is key to the prosperity of the city going forward into the next 50 years.”

The 18-month study, carried out in partnership with Milton Keynes Council and market research company Dynamic Concepts Consultancy, looked into the overall value of the visitor economy, the quality of the consumer experience and the usefulness of Destination Milton Keynes as a tourism service provider.

The research also looked at the impact the recent national marketing campaigns had on the visitor economy. It found that 18% of visitors would not have visited Milton Keynes had it not been for the campaigns and other activities run by Destination Milton Keynes.

