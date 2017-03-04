MPs back car rental firm's commitment to sustainable transport

CAR RENTAL giant Europcar has opened a new branch at Milton Keynes Central railway station.

The branch is to be a showcase for the company’s latest mobility technologies including hourly car hire and chauffeur drive as well as electric and hydrogen vehicles.

Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart and Mark Lancaster are pictured on a visit to the new branch with Europcar UK Group managing director Gary Smith.

Mr Smith said: “Milton Keynes has an international reputation for adopting sustainable green technologies and recently secured the award of Go Ultra Low City status.

“We believe it is, therefore, the right location in which to open our newest branch, which demonstrates our commitment to creating sustainable mobility solutions and integrating car rental into the public transport infrastructure.”

Mr Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “When it comes to innovation projects, particularly in the field of transport, Milton Keynes is clearly leading the way. Europcar have recognised that this is the place to be.”

Mr Stewart, who represents Milton Keynes South, added: “I am delighted that travellers now have another option to choose from when they arrive at Milton Keynes Central station.

“Europcar’s commitment to make electric and ultra-low emission vehicles available, thereby exposing more people to these types of vehicle, is highly commendable.”

Marking the launch, Europcar UK is offering Milton Keynes businesses and residents the opportunity to rent its range of electric vehicles at discounted rates for the month of March.

Europcar UK recently added the Toyota Mirai, hydrogen powered car to its fleet and the company committed in 2015 to moving its fleet to 5% electric vehicles by 2020.

04-03-2017