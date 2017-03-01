Hospice organisation joins UK's top 100 employers in sector

Keech Hospice Care in Luton, which supports children and adults with life limiting and terminal illnesses across Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes, has been named among the best not-for-profit employers in the UK.

The awards, organised by The Sunday Times, are made based on feedback from staff.

Keech Hospice Care chief executive Liz Searle and chairman Clive Medlam received their award from Sunday Times supplements editor Nick Rodrigues.

Liz said: “The staff survey shows that we have further improved in all areas including personal development, wellbeing and leadership.

"It is a fantastic position to be in and an amazing start to our journey in turning our good organisation into a truly great organisation.”

Keech Hospice Care joins the top 100 list for the first time.

Liz said: “I am absolutely delighted that the staff we employ at Keech Hospice Care should rate us so highly. Keech Hospice Care values its amazing staff and, of course, our volunteers, we have an outstanding team in every area. They all play a crucial role in making the organisation a success.

“We are committed to providing excellent care to patients, children and their families and making a difference at the time in their lives when they need it the most.

"We are proud to represent the hospice sector in this year’s results.”

