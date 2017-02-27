Partnership aims to spice up town's networking

BEDFORDSHIRE’S biggest business membership organisation and a networking group in Luton have teamed up to spice up the town.

Ian Cording, the chairman of the Bedfordshire branch of the Federation of Small Businesses and Mostaque Koyes, of the Community Curry Club made the announcement on Thursday.

Mr Cording (left) said: “Great networking is vital to any growing business. The FSB is all about collaboration and working together for the benefit of businesses and I am sure this collaboration will have great benefits for the FSB and the curry club.”

Mr Koyes (pictured right), the businessman behind the Luton Community Awards, said: “It is fantastic to be working together even closer with the local FSB.

"The group and Ian have been supporters of the Community Awards for some time and this takes the Curry Club to another level.”

The Curry Club meets monthly at Venue Central 2, in Leagrave Road, Luton.

Anyone wishing to attend future meetings should e-mail aimee@communitycommunications.co.uk

27-02-2017