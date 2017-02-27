College names its business Ambassadors and Partners

LEADING businesses and businesspeople are among those on the list to join this year’s Milton Keynes College Partners Programme.

The programme provides an opportunity for companies of all sizes to strengthen their business capabilities by tapping into the learning opportunities and provision of sustainable employability skills offered by the college.

Created in 2014, the Partnership Programme also underpins Milton Keynes College’s corporate social responsibility bid. It offers benefits including discounted room hire, preferential options on major sponsorship events and use of the Official Partner of MK College logo and name.

The college also selects individuals from organisations within the programme to be Ambassadors of the college. Public relations expert Jean Gowin, managing director of Jeanius Consulting, continues as an Ambassador after being appointed last year.

Jean (pictured with college principal and chief executive Julie Mills) said: "I am delighted to continue as an Ambassador having been appointed last year. The college is at the very heart of Milton Keynes and I am keen to support their ongoing work with local businesses and the wider community.

“Strong supportive partnerships, that benefit both the College and businesses have never been more important, especially with Milton Keynes being such a vibrant and growing city, and Jeanius has benefited both from a business and employment perspective."

This year’s Ambassadors are named as Paul Sharp from Kidsplay and Philip Smith MBE, chairman of Milton Keynes Business leaders Partnership.

The current partner organisations of the college include high access platform manufacturer NiftyLift, specialist care provider PJ Care and video production company Movey.

The announcement of this year’s Partners, Friends, Associates and Ambassadors was made during the February meeting of the college’s networking group Business 200 at the Business & Leadership Centre in Central Milton Keynes.

College commercial director Jane Horridge said: “By building relationships such as these, we’re helping to support the growth of locally-based businesses, which in turn is assisting the community of Milton Keynes and its growing industrial ecosystem.”

“Without the dedicated support and commitment of this network, the challenge of transforming lives through learning would be even greater and for that we are eternally appreciative.”

The full list is:

Partners

NiftyLift Ltd; Movey; PJ Care Ltd; Kidsplay.

Friends

Mirus IT; Rightmove Group Ltd.

Associates

Interdirect; Jeanius Consulting; Wates; Human Capital Ventures.

Ambassadors

Paul Sharp (Kidsplay); Philip Smith MBE (MK Business Leaders); Roger Bowden (NiftyLift); Clive Hawes; Paul Tomlinson (Mirus IT); Jean Gowin (Jeanius); Jan Flawn (PJ Care); Darren Thomson (Movey); Laurence Coen (Glorious Day) .

