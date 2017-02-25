Visitor Centre will boost local economy, says Depot owner after lottery grant

THE HERITAGE Lottery Fund has awarded a £66,300 grant to an historic Northamptonshire building for the building of a new Visitors Centre.

Construction work on the centre at The Royal Ordnance Depot at Weedon Bec is under way.

It will highlight The Depot’s rich military history and will provide an exhibition of historic wartime artefacts, audio interviews and recordings from local people and a programme of regular talks and events.

Owner Michael Chittenden said: “The rejuvenation of historic buildings is crucial to the development of local economies and our aim with this project is to breathe new life back into the site and enhance the neighbourhood by creating new jobs and opportunities for local people.

"By putting Weedon Bec firmly on the tourism map for anyone interested in Britain’s military heritage, we further aim to boost the local economy.’’

The remaining structures and buildings of The Royal Ordnance Depot once formed part of an extensive military complex purpose-built in the early 19th century to protect the British Army’s supplies from the threat of conflict with Napoleon.

The depot featured in all of the major conflicts including both World Wars before it was decommissioned in the 1960s.

The Ordnance Depot Ltd will work with local volunteers and a new member of staff to interpret the site’s history and man the visitor centre ready for its official opening in early 2018.

Mr Chittenden said: “The site is of national interest and part of Britain’s cultural heritage so we are delighted to have received the support of the HLF so we can revive and share some of the amazing history the site has to tell.”

