London Midland wins improvement accolade in UK customer satisfaction survey

TRAIN operator London Midland has been named the most improved organisation in the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index.

Key areas of improvement listed by the report were complaints handling and getting things right first time. Out of the 244 organisations surveyed, London Midland increased its score by 9.3 points from 68.1 to 77.4 during 2016.

Commercial director Richard Brooks said: “Being named the most improved UK organisation for customer service is a significant accolade for London Midland. Most important this is further evidence that our customers are getting a better service.”

The company has invested £15 million in its Travel Made Simple initiative increased Sunday morning and late night services on key routes, provided extra ticket buying facilities and reduced crime and anti-social behaviour across its network, he added.

The ICS comments reflect London Midland’s philosophy of making travel simpler and easier for its passengers.

The operator, which runs trains between Northampton. Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard and London Euston as well as further afield to the Midlands and North West, has also received two awards from the Institute of Rail Operators for being the country’s most improved train company.

The UKCSI is now in its ninth year and surveys 10,000 consumers to gauge customer service provision in the UK business landscape.

22-02-2017