Entry numbers hit new record as marathon gears up for MK50

RUNNERS are racing to sign up for this year’s Milton Keynes Marathon.

The organisers are preparing for their biggest event yet when it returns for its sixth year on May 1 as one of the flagship events of the MK50 celebrations.

Entries are already up 25% on previous years with the number of runners predicted to reach 10,000 across the five events which make up the Marathon Weekend.

Runners can sign up for the full marathon, half marathon, MK Marathon Relay or the Superhero Fun Run.

There is also the return of the Rocket 5K race which takes place the day before the main event - a fast, downhill 5km run between Central Milton Keynes and stadiummk.

New for 2017 is a partnership with Brioche Pasquier’s new production facility in Milton Keynes, which is providing 10,000 brioche buns for finishers.

Other local businesses supporting the event include Marathon Relay sponsor BMI The Saxon Clinic, Subway, APLE, Murrays and Jeanius Consulting. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Event director Andy Hully said: “We are very excited that so many runners want to join us in celebrating MK50 by running through some of the most beautiful parts of Milton Keynes.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase what an amazing place this is with a fantastic, flatter course and of course, the famous stadium finish.

“It is no surprise that so many of last year’s runners have already signed up for 2017.”

The route, which debuted last year, has been designed to pass through the most picturesque parts of the new city and takes in the countryside and parks of the Ousel Valley, Bradwell Abbey, Woolstone and Milton Keynes Village as well as landmarks such as the Peace Pagoda at Willen Lake and the concrete cows.

Runners will have the chance to run alongside local celebrities with Olympian Gail Emms and BBC radio presenter Jo Whiley among the runners who have already registered to take part.

After being cheered across the finish line at stadiummk, runners will be celebrating with a set of new medal designs incorporating the MK50 logo and a finishers’ T Shirts which will also be MK50 branded.

A host of local and national charities are set to benefit from Milton Keynes Marathon with runners raising funds for Gold charity partners Macmillan Cancer Support and Harry’s Rainbow plus other good causes including:

The Henry Allen Trust

MK Dons SET

MK Hospital charity

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity

MK Gallery

Thomas Cook Children’s Charity

St Francis Children’s Society

MacIntyre

MedicAlert

Local residents can view an interactive map online at mkmarathon.com to see which roads will be closed off for the event and where to cheer on the runners as they pass.

For more information and to sign up to take part, visit www.mkmarathon.com

24-02-2017