New showroom promoting electric vehicles set to open in shopping centre

THE UK’S first Electric Vehicle Experience Centre is set to open in thecentre:mk.

Chargemaster, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has won the contract to set up and operate the EV Experience Centre, the UK’s first multi-brand showroom to be sited in a shopping centre.

The centre is due to open in the spring. It will showcase the latest electric vehicles and technology, with trained independent professionals on hand to answer visitors’ questions and refer them to relevant local dealerships or partner leasing companies.

Businesses and residents of Milton Keynes will also be able to test drive a range of vehicles on a short- or long-term basis.

52 electric cars have been made available this year for Milton Keynes residents to 'try before they buy', rising to 99 in the next five years.

Milton Keynes was awarded £9 million of Go Ultra Low Cities funding in January last year to encourage the uptake of low emission vehicles and hit the target of 23% of all car sales being electric or plug-in by 2021.

Other initiatives in the Go Ultra Low Cities programme include a £2.3 million investment into additional Milton Keynes charging infrastructure.

Chargemaster, whose headquarters are in Luton, will supply its latest charging infrastructure to set up two filling-station-style EV rapid charging hubs and 50 destination chargers across the city.

Chargemaster chief executive David Martell said: “The centre will be the first of its kind and we are sure it will pave the way for other cities to follow.”

The introduction of free parking for ultra-low emission vehicles, as well as trialling the latest developments in technology such as inductive charging, are among other innovative projects in Milton Keynes to boost EV uptake.

Chargemaster already operates 170 standard public chargers and 56 rapid chargers in Milton Keynes on behalf of the council.

Brian Matthews, head of transport innovation at Milton Keynes Council, said: “Our commitment to making Milton Keynes a go-to destination and flagship Go Ultra Low city starts with our residents.

"We are delighted to be working with Chargemaster on this project and are confident that the team is best placed to champion the EV sector, considering their knowledge and experience of the industry.”

22-02-2017