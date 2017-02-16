Wizz Air opens new UK base at London Luton, creating 36 jobs

LOW-COST airline Wizz Air is to open a new base at London Luton Airport.

The move, which is due to take place in June, will open the airline’s first base in the UK. It has flown from London Luton to Central and eastern European destinations since 2004.

The decision will also create 36 new jobs at Luton, said Wizz Air chief executive József Váradi.

He added: “Today’s announcement once again underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to the UK. WIZZ is bringing direct connections and the lowest-fare opportunities to our customers in the UK to explore everything that the Central and Eastern European region has to offer.

“By establishing base operations at London Luton, where WIZZ is already the second largest operator and an important supporter of local jobs with our business partners, we are also creating direct local jobs with one of Europe’s fastest-growing airlines for the first time.”

Luton is the airline’s 28th base and the first in the UK. Establishing this base will strengthen Wizz Air’s operational presence at London Luton Airport where it is already the second largest carrier, and increase the number of routes being served from the airport to 42, said Mr Váradi.

Wizz Air is also to begin flihgts to three new destinations from Luton: to Tel Aviv in Israel, the Kosovan capital Prishtina and to Kutaisi in Georgia. Frequencies on some of WIZZ’s most popular routes will also increase with the arrival of a new Airbus aircraft.

In 2016, as the second largest operator at London Luton, WIZZ carried more than 5 million passengers. In 2017 Wizz Air will have almost 6.3 million seats on sale on its London Luton routes, representing a 13% growth year on year.

Last year the airline carried more than 6.6 million passengers on its low-fare UK routes, representing a 30% growth year on year.

16-02-2017