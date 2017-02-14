Passenger numbers rise by 20% at London Luton Airport

BOSSES at London Luton Airport have reported a 20% year-on-year rise in passenger numbers for January.

More than 985,000 travellers passed through the airport last month, representing 34 consecutive months of double-digit passenger growth.

The airport is undergoing a major redevelopment in order to meet the rapid growth in demand. Construction is well under way to upgrade the airport’s facilities to accommodate 18 million passengers by 2020.

It is also working to improve transport links to the airport and is campaigning for the introduction of four fast trains per hour serving the airport as part of the upcoming East Midlands rail refranchising process.

Luton Borough Council is also planning a £200 million light rail link connecting the rail station with the terminal.

The change is expected to generate up to £110 million for the rail industry by increasing the proportion of passengers using rail to reach the airport but will not involve any additional cost to the taxpayer.

London Luton chief executive Nick Barton said: “Public transport links are increasingly becoming a bottleneck for passengers looking to connect with the airport.

“We are investing to transform the airport to help meet demand while Luton Borough Council has committed to deliver a £200 million light rail link between the rail station and the terminal.

“Implementing an express-style service with four fast trains per hour is the last piece in the jigsaw and can be delivered at no cost through timetable change alone.”

easyJet, which has its headquarters at Luton, has announced new routes from Luton to the Croatian city of Zadar and to the Isle of Man.

The airline expects to fly more than six million passengers from Luton this year, 500,000 more than in 2016.

14-02-2017