Judges announce the finalists in the MK Business Achievement Awards

THE SHORTLIST of finalists in this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards has been revealed.

The judging panel has whittled down the large pool of entries to the cream of the borough’s business community – not an easy task, according to panel chairman Sir John Southby.

The winners of the 12 awards, as well as the Business fo the Year and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced at the annual gala ceremony on March 9, to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in stadiummk.

Around 600 guests from the business community and civic dignitaries are expected to attend. Tickets are selling fast but places are still available. For details, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk

The finalists are:

Community Impact

Willen Hospice

Milton Keynes Dons Sport and Education Trust

Milton Keynes College

Cultural Impact

Milton Keynes Museum

The Stables

Milton Keynes City Orchestra

MK Gallery

Design & Creativity

Marshall Amplification plc

Movey Ltd

Visual Identity Creative Ltd

Energy & the Environment

Cawleys

SMC Pneumatics UK Ltd

Easycopiers Ltd

Hospitality

Jurys Inn Milton Keynes

Gulliver’s Resort

MK Community Properties Ltd

Innovation & Technology

Marshall Amplification plc

Evidence Talks Ltd

Comms365

Lohmann Technologies (UK) Ltd

Leisure & Entertainment

Xscape MK

Milton Keynes Museum

Gulliver’s Resort

The National Museum of Computing

Professional Practice

Shoosmiths LLP

ECG Ltd

Howes Percival LLP

Retail Business

Ipsos Retail Performance

Easycopiers Ltd

The Wineman (UK) Ltd

Small Business

Evidence Talks Ltd

Red Thread Partnership Ltd

Sweat Yoga & Pilates Ltd

Young Business Person

Ben Turner – Simply Race

Carl Mason – MK Gallery

Gemma Burnikell – Gemmedia MK

Chris Miller – Nemo Group (UK) Ltd

Oliver Dean – MK21

14-02-2017