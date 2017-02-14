Home >
Judges announce the finalists in the MK Business Achievement Awards
THE SHORTLIST of finalists in this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards has been revealed.
The judging panel has whittled down the large pool of entries to the cream of the borough’s business community – not an easy task, according to panel chairman Sir John Southby.
The winners of the 12 awards, as well as the Business fo the Year and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced at the annual gala ceremony on March 9, to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in stadiummk.
Around 600 guests from the business community and civic dignitaries are expected to attend. Tickets are selling fast but places are still available. For details, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk
The finalists are:
Community Impact
Willen Hospice
Milton Keynes Dons Sport and Education Trust
Milton Keynes College
Cultural Impact
Milton Keynes Museum
The Stables
Milton Keynes City Orchestra
MK Gallery
Design & Creativity
Marshall Amplification plc
Movey Ltd
Visual Identity Creative Ltd
Energy & the Environment
Cawleys
SMC Pneumatics UK Ltd
Easycopiers Ltd
Hospitality
Jurys Inn Milton Keynes
Gulliver’s Resort
MK Community Properties Ltd
Innovation & Technology
Marshall Amplification plc
Evidence Talks Ltd
Comms365
Lohmann Technologies (UK) Ltd
Leisure & Entertainment
Xscape MK
Milton Keynes Museum
Gulliver’s Resort
The National Museum of Computing
Professional Practice
Shoosmiths LLP
ECG Ltd
Howes Percival LLP
Retail Business
Ipsos Retail Performance
Easycopiers Ltd
The Wineman (UK) Ltd
Small Business
Evidence Talks Ltd
Red Thread Partnership Ltd
Sweat Yoga & Pilates Ltd
Young Business Person
Ben Turner – Simply Race
Carl Mason – MK Gallery
Gemma Burnikell – Gemmedia MK
Chris Miller – Nemo Group (UK) Ltd
Oliver Dean – MK21
