Women Leaders gives £10,000 boost to MK Dons SET

WOMEN Leaders MK has presented a cheque for more than £10,000 to the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.

The total £10,405 is the surplus of money raised from the second Women Leaders MK Awards last year and included funds raised from a raffle on the evening.

Women Leaders MK chair Jan Flawn, founder and chair of PJ Care, is pictured presenting the cheque to MK Dons SET chief executive John Cove and business development manager Steff Duffy at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, stadiummk.

Also pictured are Women Leaders MK award winners from 2016 Elizabeth Sheldon, of Evidence Talks (left) and (right) Clare Wood, of MK Gallery.

Nominations for this year’s Women Leaders MK awards open on March 8 – International Women’s Day. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on October 13.: www.womenleadersmk.co.uk

12-02-2017