Advisory specialist heads firm's new corporate finance division

NATIONAL accounting and business advisory firm Haines Watts has announced the appointment of Mark Standish as lead director of their newly formed corporate finance division.

He has twice been voted dealmaker of the year for Central and Eastern England and brings a wealth of experience in business acquisition and sales, debt restructuring, fundraising and MBO/MBI assignment support.

Mr Standish will work across each of the local Haines Watts offices in Luton, Northampton and Kettering. He has also been appointed to the regional management board to assist in the development of their expanding range of services.

He is pictured (centre) with Haines Watts regional managing partner Chris Timms (left) and national managing partner Andy Minifie.

Mr Timms said: “Over the last few years, Mark has worked with several of our senior management team both on current and new client projects. During this period he has developed effective relationships with many of the existing team and his experience of the professional services market, particularly in relation to strategy and service line development will further strengthen our offering.”

Following 25 years experience in corporate and commercial banking, working in senior positions with five major banks, Mr Standish spent eight years as lead advisory partner with Mazars in Milton Keynes before leaving to set up his own advisory business.

He said: “Having had the opportunity to work alongside some of the Haines Watts team in recent years, it has become increasingly clear that we share the same goals and values in wanting to drive growth for our clients.”

Mr Minifie said the appointment was a “huge coup”.

He added: “The creation of our corporate finance arm and Mark’s appointment will not only strengthen our service proposition but marks us out as a significant operator in the corporate finance arena capable of handling a broad range of deals in what for us is a rapidly expanding region.”

13-02-2017