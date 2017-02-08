Silver Screen Ball raises record £86,000 for charity

ALMOST 300 guests have raised a record amount for local charity Ride High at its glittering Silver Screen Ball.

The event at Jurys Inn in Central Milton Keynes raised a total £86,000, all of which will go to support the charity’s work using horses to help the most disadvantaged and isolated children in Milton Keynes.

The event, sponsored by business advisers RSM and diagnostic equipment supplier Sysmex, was hosted by BBC presenter Jeremy Vine, the charity’s patron.

Ride High founder and chief executive Rachel Medill (pictured) said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Ball raised such a huge amount of money. This really will make such a difference to so many young lives in Milton Keynes.”

The charity’s sponsors are both enthusiastic backers of the charity. Keith Howes, managing director of Sysmex UK based at Stonebridge, said: “We know that the charity makes a real measurable difference to the lives of local children.”

RSM’s retiring managing partner in Milton Keynes Terry Saunders said: “The charity makes such a positive contribution to the community in which we operate.” His successor Adam King added: “While we enjoy working closely with them to extend the reach of Ride High into the business community, the charity provides a focus for our people, increasing staff engagement, individual development and teamwork.”

Ball host Jeremy Vine said: “I absolutely loved being a part of such a special night. There was a lot of love for Ride High in the room and I realised it is a huge part of Milton Keynes life now.”

