Family law firm sets up fund with MK Community Foundation

A FIRM of family lawyers has set up a named fund to help organisations and community groups that support people going through a relationship breakdown.

Milton Keynes Community Foundation, which allocates grants to local charities and community organisations, has created the Rainscourt Family Law Solicitors Fund.

The money will be distributed via MKCF’s grant programmes to ensure that local people have access to good quality support and advice in times of difficulty.

Rainscourt partner James Norris said: “We believe that Milton Keynes is a thriving and exciting place to live and work. As a firm, we want to be able to contribute to our local community and give something back.

"We judge that MK Community Foundation is best placed to help us target our charitable giving and maximise the benefit of our contributions.”

Rainscourt Family Law Solicitors is based in Central Milton Keynes and specialises in advising high net worth individuals and families with an international aspect.

Mr Norris said: “In our work, we frequently encounter families and children who are suffering from the effects of relationship breakdown or domestic abuse. With the cuts in legal aid and the rise in court fees, many people in Milton Keynes cannot afford the help they need.

“Working with MK Community Foundation, we want to help these people. We hope that our fund will give local charities and community groups the means to support the victims of relationship breakdown in Milton Keynes.”

Mr Norris is pictured (right) with Milton Keynes Community Foundation director of development Jennifer Walker and chief executive Ian Revell.

08-02-2017