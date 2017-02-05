Dragon boat festival set to make a splash for charity

A 30-FEET long dragon boat outside a Chinese restaurant in Central Milton Keynes heralds the official launch of this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.

Entries are already coming in for the festival, which will see crews of 16, plus drummer, take to the waters of Willen Lake on June 25.

Crew members from last year’s event joined Jane Palmer, chief executive of the festival benefiting charity Age UK Milton Keynes, and supporters to officially set the festival under way.

The crews, many of which will be representing businesses and other organisations based in Milton Keynes and further afield, will compete for the champions’ trophy.

Each crew is also being challenged to raise the most funds for Age UK Milton Keynes, with the wining crew receiving the charity trophy and a voucher worth up to £350 towards a celebratory meal at Zen Garden Oriental Buffet Restaurant.

Age UK Milton Keynes’ focus this year is on preventing loneliness and isolation among older people.

The charity hopes to raise £15,000 from the Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival, which will enable them to continue to make a real and positive difference to the lives of thousands of older people and their families in Milton Keynes.

The dragon boats, helms and all equipment are provided and no previous experience is needed. Gold and Silver sponsorship and private catering packages are also available.

For more information visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call event organisers Gable Events on 01780 470 718.

For more information about the services of Age UK Milton Keynes visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk

