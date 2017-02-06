MK Business Leaders Partnership appoints new directors

THE BOARD of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership has announced the appointment of two new directors.

Ruby Parmar (pictured), senior partner at business adviser PwC in Milton Keynes, replaces her predecessor Mike Robinson, who has stepped down from both posts.

MKBLP chair Dr Philip Smith said: “We welcome Ruby who brings much experience with her to the board. We also thank Mike Robinson for his invaluable contribution to Business Leaders and particularly with his help in growing the MK Business Achievement Awards into a major annual event.”

Ms Parmar is a member of the CBI Regional Council and sits on the Board of Trustees of the Magic Bus India Foundation, a charity helping children living in poverty to shape their future.

She has been joined on the MKBLP board by Simon deMaid (pictured), employment partner at law firm Howes Percival.

He said: “The chance to work closely with the rest of the board to engage on business matters with decision makers in Milton Keynes to help represent and influence on business issues for the benefit of our members, the wider business environment, and the community at large here in Milton Keynes is very exciting"

