Europe remains a key market despite Brexit vote, says BCC survey

BUSINESSES remain committed to strong trading relationships with European customers and suppliers despite the UK’s vote to leave the EU, according to the results of the British Chambers of Commerce’s International Trade Survey.

The results of the survey, based on the responses of 175 business people across Northamptonshire and the the East Midlands, show that companies surveyed continue to regard Europe as an important trading partner.

Around three-quarters of respondents currently sell and source goods and services in the EU market.

The findings show that 21% of businesses across the region plan on putting more resources into exporting to the European market over the next five years.

Europe also remains the market where the higher percentage of businesses (24%) are planning on allocating more resources to sourcing products and services from.

Responding to a question assessing whether the EU referendum has influenced their approach to exporting, nearly a third of businesses surveyed are looking to export more.

67% say the EU referendum has not changed their strategy for importing, while 14% say that they are interested in sourcing more internationally.

However there are signs of caution, with 13% looking to source less internationally, which may be as a result of the falling value of the pound making imports more expensive.

Thinking about future trade arrangements with Europe, businesses across the East Midlands surveyed consider the issues of tariffs; non-tariff barriers; and product standards, certification and compliance as the three top priorities for resolution in talks on a Brexit deal.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths (pictured) said: “These results are an important reminder of the fact that it is businesses that trade, not governments.

"Although the likely outcome of the Brexit negotiations remains unclear, businesses still see Europe as a primary market for both selling and sourcing inputs, even after the UK leaves the EU.

“Looking ahead, businesses want the best possible terms of trade following the Brexit negotiations, whatever the ultimate model adopted. UK firms want tariffs, costly non-tariff barriers, and product standards to be at the top of the government’s agenda for a future EU trade deal.

“The best news from this survey is that the EU referendum outcome has sparked a greater interest in foreign markets for a significant number of firms.

"For that very reason, UK companies need sustained, tangible and practical export support that helps them get their goods and services out to the world.”

