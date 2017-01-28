Celebrations stand for success, unity and prosperity

As the 50th anniversary party begins, Milton Keynes has become a destination of choice for firms of all sizes, says Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths.

A MOMENTOUS year for Milton Keynes is under way.

2017 sees celebrations surrounding MK50 -the 50th anniversary of our town. And what a fantastic place it is for the companies that trade here.

Milton Keynes’ geographic location and impressive transport links to the South East and East Midlands means it is the destination of choice for companies of all shapes and sizes, including a range of national and international firms, many of which we are proud to say are Chamber members.

We are incredibly proud to serve the business community here in Milton Keynes and are big supporters of the borough, the MK50 celebrations and what they stand for - success, prosperity and unity. We currently represent around 400 Milton Keynes businesses, including sole traders, small and medium-sized businesses, large plcs and global organisations. With our sister Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, we are one of the fastest-growing Chambers in the UK and are the tenth biggest in the country.

We were pleased to see positive news emerging from our latest Quarterly Economic Survey for October-December 2016. A total of 50 businesses, representing more than 2,500 employees in the borough, responded and the findings revealed a sharp rebound for UK manufacturing sales and increased export sales across all sectors.

However, we recognise that uncertainty remains about what Brexit means for the economy and we will continue to monitor its impact on our members so that we can raise the issues being faced at a local and national level.

