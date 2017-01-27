Businesses enter the Gigabit City age

THE FIRST first businesses have been connected to Northampton’s Gigabit City pure fibre network and are now receiving ultra-fast internet speeds up to 100 times faster than the UK’s average.

The services are provided by dbfb, a Northampton-based internet service provider, and are made possible by its use of CityFibre’s 45-kilometre, state-of-the-art pure fibre network.

The network spans the entire town, from the centre through Cliftonville, Brackmills Industrial Estate, Moulton Park and Round Spinney, and is capable of supporting whatever digital requirements the future holds.

Services such as VoIP, remote storage and a new generation of cloud services are changing the way businesses operate but connectivity is holding many businesses back. As demand for greater bandwidth continues to grow, those based in a Gigabit City such as Northampton have a huge technological advantage.

dbfb managing director Simon Pickering said: “Practising what we preach, dbfb was the first business in Northampton to take a gigabit connection. We are already noticing the positive impact on our productivity and will be excited to follow other early adopters as they plug in to gigabit speeds. We are delighted to be bringing this new generation of affordable gigabit business connectivity to our home town.”

CityFibre’s business development manager Jason Petrou-Brown said: “It is very exciting to see the first businesses getting connected and becoming part of the Gigabit City project in Northampton. These ultra-fast services have the potential to revolutionise the way businesses operate and as more continue to join the network this will have a hugely positive effect on Northampton’s business community as a whole”

The network has been welcomed by the town’s business community. Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Good internet access is undoubtedly critical for business, and in recent years fast internet speeds have become synonymous with productivity.

“For that reason we are delighted that Northampton is fast becoming a truly Gigabit City. Businesses now have access to the ultrafast broadband that is necessary to give them a competitive edge in the digital age.”

The network is being extended. To register interest for your business, visit www.cityfibre.com/business

