Networking takes to the ice as Lightning launch business club

ICE HOCKEY team MK Lightning is to launch its own business networking club.

The MK Lightning Business Club aims to provide a forum for local businesspeople representatives to meet, network and swap ideas and news.

The inaugural meeting takes place on February 8 at Planet Ice Milton Keynes, 9.30am-11.30am. Guest speaker will be Nathan Robertson, Olympic silver and World Championship gold medallist in badminton.

Attendance is free and visitors will have a chance to watch the MK Lightning in training. To register, e-mail sarah-jane.smyth@mk-lightning.co.uk or call 01908 540020.

26-01-2017