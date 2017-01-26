Motorsport expert joins Cranfield University as Visiting Professor

F1 motorsport expert Pat Symonds has been appointed as a Visiting Professor at Cranfield University.

The role will utilise his expertise as a technology leader and see him involved with modules on both Cranfield School of Management’s MBA and with the MSc in Motorsport.

Professor Symonds (pictured) said: “It is a great honour to be appointed as a Visiting Professor at my alma mater and I hope that this will allow me to augment the guidance that I have given to the motorsport course for many years with an increase in lecturing and supervision.

“I am particularly excited at the prospect of working with the MBA students which I hope will allow me to pass on my expertise at managing high potential and high performance teams in a coherent and focused manner.”

Professor Symonds is well known in the motor racing world, having worked in the industry for over 30 years. Born in Bedford, he studied and was awarded a Masters in automotive engineering from Cranfield.

His career has included senior positions for leading motorsport teams including Williams F1, Renault and Benetton.

University chief executive and vice-chancellor Sir Peter Gregson said: “Pat’s deep understanding of technology and leadership means he will bring proven insight and expertise to our programmes.

“Our students regularly engage with businesses through group project work and working with Pat will provide an added dimension.”



Professor Symonds has supported courses for the MSc in Motorsport at Cranfield since its inception in 2000.

Cranfield has a long and successful track record of working with motorsport and high performance engineering companies. The Crash Impact Centre on campus is one of only three FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) approved test centres in the world, crash-testing Formula One cars.

