Happy birthday to you... and to Milton Keynes

BIRTHDAY girl Lisa Spearman cuts the official MK50 Birthday Cake in thecentre:mk’s Middleton Hall as the celebrations of the city’s 50th birthday get under way.

Lisa, a partner at chartered accountants Mercer & Hole, is also celebrating her 50th birthday and took centre stage in front of scores of visitors to an exhibition of the city’s history.

Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Steve Coventry addressed the crowd before Lisa to the stage to cut the cake to a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ by The Rock Chorus Choir.

Lisa, who also lives in Milton Keynes, is a great ambassador for Milton Keynes and has a real passion for he rhome town. “It has everything apart from the smell of the sea,” says Lisa, who is an avid supporter of MK Dons FC and is a trustee for the charity MK SNAP, which offers professional support, training, education life skills, work and opportunities for those aged 16+ with learning difficulties.

The MK50 Birthday cake event was supported by Milton Keynes Cupcakery, John Lewis and amateur cake decorators. Attendees made donations to the British Heart Foundation.

