We've got ourselves a convoy, say motor dealers at conference

THE PEUGEOT Dealer conference at Arena MK in Milton Keynes welcomed the first 200 models of the marque’s new 3008 SUV.

Dealers at the conference drove away the all-new model in convoy following the close of the event, with the visual spectacle neatly captured by drone footage.

The All-New 3008 SUV received rave reviews following its European launch last year and has already established the brand as a key competitor in the compact SUV segment.

24-01-2017